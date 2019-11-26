The bureau says the suspects were involved in transporting about 53,000 tons of phosphogypsum, a toxic byproduct of fertilizer production that can contain natural radioactive elements, from South Korea to Cabangan.
Government agent Habes Corpuz says the suspects have been charged with illegally importing and dumping the waste, which is banned in the Philippines.
