Denpasar is Bali’s capital.
Police said they arrested a second suspect, Aaron Wayne Coyle, an Australian who has stayed in Bali since early 2020, with 1.2 grams of methamphetamine.
Based on an interrogation, “We suspect that the Briton is the drug dealer and distributor, while the Australian is the courier,” Panjaitan said.
Both men are being held by Denpasar police for further investigation. They are being charged under an article of the narcotics law which provides a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine.
Indonesia has very strict drug laws and convicted traffickers are often executed by a firing squad. More than 150 people are on death row, mostly for drug crimes, and about a third of them are foreigners.
