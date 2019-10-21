Modi took to Twitter to urge voters to participate in large numbers and exercise their right to vote and “enrich the festival of democracy.”

The BJP’s high-voltage election campaigning aggressively raised the nationalism plank by focusing on the government’s scrapping of disputed Kashmir’s special status in early August and it targeted the opposition on national security and corruption.

In Maharashtra, where the BJP and Shiv Sena coalition is expected to retain power according to opinion polls, the BJP has pledged to work towards making the state drought-free.

Opinion surveys predicted a BJP romp in Harayana too, where its main opposition, the Congress party, could face a near decimation. Congress, however, is hoping to recover from its national election rout and make a comeback in the state.

In both states, opposition campaigns were lackluster due to infighting and desertions in the run-up to the vote.

Votes will be counted on Oct. 24.

