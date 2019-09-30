The protesters marched as the government was holding an annual ceremony to mark the anniversary of Communist Party rule.

Police lined up to try to keep the two groups apart, but some minor scuffles ensued. Two pro-Beijing protesters were arrested.

The Hong Kong protests come as China prepares to mark the anniversary in Beijing with a major military parade and festivities.

