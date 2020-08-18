A 6.9 magnitude quake jolted the area six minutes later, a bit deeper and 13 kilometers (8 miles) from the first, but no tsunami warning was issued for the relative shallow quakes.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis. It is located on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults in the Pacific Basin where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.
