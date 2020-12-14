The Yangtze is China’s most heavily trafficked river and the point at which it meets the East China Sea, just north of the commercial hub of Shanghai, brings together ships from all directions.
State media reported the container ship Oceana lost power shortly before midnight on Sunday, after which the Xinqisheng 69 collided with it, capsized and sank. It had been carrying 650 cargo containers, according to the China Daily newspaper.
