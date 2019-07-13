NEW DELHI — Officials say three workers were killed when a fire gutted a rubber factory in an industrial estate in India’s capital.

Dev Dutt from the New Delhi fire office says 34 fire engines battled the fire for four hours on Saturday in the city’s Jhilmil industrial area.

Police and fire service officials confirmed three deaths, but could not say what caused the fire.

