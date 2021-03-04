“The three policemen said they ran from the country because the Myanmar army was on their trail after they refused to obey some orders,” the police officer said.
He did not explain what orders the three policemen had refused to obey. He said they were wearing civilian clothes and were not carrying any weapons when they were found inside Indian territory.
India shares a 1,643-kilometer (1,020-mile) -long border with Myanmar, where more than 50 people, mostly peaceful protesters, have been killed since the Feb. 1 military coup.
India is home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar who are scattered across different states.
