President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also appointed his lawyer as justice minister. Ali Sabry appeared for Gotabaya when he faced court cases related to corruption as a top defense bureaucrat when Mahinda Rajapaksa earlier served as president.
A landslide election victory last week gave the Rajapaksas’ political party nearly the two-thirds majority of seats required to make constitutional changes that could strengthen dynastic rule in the country. However, analysts say any changes that unsettle the balance of power between the Rajapaksas’ respective offices could trigger sibling rivalry.
Five members of the Rajapaksa family are lawmakers — Mahinda Rajapaksa, his son Namal, eldest brother Chamal and his son Sashindra, and a nephew, Nipuna Ranawaka. Mahinda Rajapaksa has been promoting Namal as his heir.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.