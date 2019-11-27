Waterlogged and unstable conditions were complicating rescue work. Sniffer dogs and life detection machines have been deployed and a medical team is on standby at the site.
China suffers frequent industrial accidents despite efforts to improve safety training and inspections.
Last month, an underground car park under construction in southwest China collapsed, killing eight people.
