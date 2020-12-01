One of the six residents who was injured in the fire was in critical condition, while the others were being treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation, he said.
Chin Young, South Korea’s Minister of the Interior and Safety, convened an emergency meeting where he called for officials to fully support the families of those injured or killed and thoroughly investigate the cause of the fire.
Kwon said the fire may have been sparked while workers repaired one of the apartments.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.