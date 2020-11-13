With its heavy industrial base, China suffers frequently from factory fires and explosions.
In August 2015, a massive warehouse explosion rocked the port city of Tianjin, killing 173 people and injuring nearly 800. Investigators found the warehouse held illegal stores of ammonium nitrate, which caught fire and caused a series of blasts. Many of those killed were firefighters and other first responders.
