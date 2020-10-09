The Philippines has some of the world’s most notoriously overcrowded jails. A Philippine president once said that imprisonment in the squalor and violence of the country’s prisons was worse than death.
In 2005, 27 inmates, including detained Muslim militants from the brutal Abu Sayyaf group, and a police officer were killed when police commandos quelled a jail uprising in metropolitan Manila. Ten inmates, including two Chinese drug suspects, were killed in a 2016 grenade explosion in a jail in Paranaque city in the capital region.
