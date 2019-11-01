Gupta sought an injunction to block access to the posts as part of a defamation lawsuit against the Instagram account, and in September, an Indian court directed Facebook, Instagram’s owner, to take down the posts and disclose the identity of Scene and Herd’s creator to the court. Facebook’s lawyer said that it would comply with the order by the next hearing in mid-November.

The court also ordered Google to remove links to news reports that Gupta alleged were defamatory from the search engine’s results. Google appears to have complied with the order for at least some users in India but later asked for the ruling to be overturned, saying it was against the “public interest” and would have a “chilling effect on freedom of speech and expression.”

Gupta and his lawyer declined to comment for this story. The administrators of the Instagram account did not respond to requests for comment.

“A large momentum for the #MeToo movement has come from the fact that people could maintain their anonymous identity,” said Jyoti Panday, a researcher specializing in Internet governance policy at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

The Scene and Herd case is not the first to bring the issue of anonymity to court. A judge in Virginia ordered Yelp to identify seven anonymous reviewers of a carpet cleaning company, which subsequently filed a defamation suit against the reviewers. Yelp challenged the ruling, which was overturned in a higher court in 2015. In January, following a petition by a yoga guru and entrepreneur, a court in Delhi ordered YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Google to submit subscriber information regarding content posted by anonymous users against the plaintiff. The companies complied with the order by submitting IP addresses, time of upload of the posts and mobile numbers, according to court documents.

A spokesman for Facebook in India, who spoke on the condition of anonymity citing standard company practice, declined to comment on the Gupta case because it was still before the courts. The company “remains committed to complying with applicable laws,” he said.

Facebook has taken down the Instagram posts that leveled allegations against Gupta in India, though the posts are visible to users in other countries. While Facebook doesn’t share user numbers, estimates by data portal Statista say India is one of its biggest markets with 270 million users on Facebook and 69 million on Instagram.

The Gupta case is the latest backlash against the #MeToo movement in India. Some women who alleged harassment by high-profile men have been the target of defamation lawsuits. The current case, however, also raises the prospect that women who sought to remain anonymous, fearing reprisals, could be identified against their wishes.

Supporters of the movement argue that anonymity is often the only recourse when the perpetrators are men in positions of power. There is also social stigma around sexual misconduct and a lack of faith in the justice system. Critics say that naming and shaming men without evidence or process is unfair.

Gupta stepped down as the curator of an arts festival and from the board of an art collective in the aftermath of the allegations.

In his defamation suit, Gupta, 55, said the accusations were “false” and “unsubstantiated.” He said they had caused “incalculable damage” to his reputation.

Gupta was once described as the “Damien Hirst of India” and has exhibited at top galleries like Hauser and Wirth in New York and museums like the Tate Modern in London. He is best known for his massive steel sculptures made with ordinary household objects. His lawsuit contends that he suffered a substantial loss of work as a result of the allegations.

A similar case is underway in the United States. An anonymous Instagram account, Diet Madison Avenue, that published allegations against men in advertising was sued by one of the men accused last year. He won the right to subpoena Facebook for information about the identities of the creators, while the defendants have filed petitions anonymously to dismiss the lawsuit.

In India following the Gupta case, a Delhi court in late October ordered Twitter and media outlets to not publish anonymous allegations against a prominent Bollywood director made last year.

