The group is fighting for independence from India. Another faction of ULFA, headed by Arabinda Rajkhowa, has been in peace talks with the Indian government since 2011.
Government forces are battling dozens of ethnic insurgent groups in India’s remote northeast who are pushing demands ranging from independent homelands to maximum autonomy within India.
In January, more than 600 insurgents belonging to eight different rebel groups surrendered to Indian authorities in Assam state, responding to the Indian government’s peace initiative that will allow them to rejoin mainstream society.
