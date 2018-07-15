YANGON, Myanmar — At least 15 people were killed and 30 injured in a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar’s jade mining region.

A police officer in Hpakant Township in Kachin state said Sunday that 15 bodies were retrieved from the accident site near Lonekhin village but a search was ongoing for more. He said searchers were hindered by heavy rain.

A member of parliament for the area said he had seen 18 injured people from the Saturday accident at one hospital in Myitkyina, the state capital, but he believed there were at least 30 hurt.

Such accidents are not rare because scavenging for jade remnants is dangerous and not well regulated. The number of missing is difficult to estimate because most scavengers are unregistered migrants from other areas.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.