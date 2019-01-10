Afghanistan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib, left, shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi before proceeding to their meeting at the Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. (Andy Wong, Pool/Associated Press)

BEIJING — Afghanistan’s national security adviser is visiting Beijing as his beleaguered nation seeks help in ending its 17-year-old war with the Taliban.

Hamdullah Mohib met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday night, telling him Afghanistan is seeking to “bring some long-term stability to our region.”

China and Afghanistan share a narrow border and have cooperated on frontier security.

Wang emphasized the “mutual understanding and mutual support” the countries have offered each other and China’s backing of efforts to promote peace and political reconciliation in Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, the Afghan president’s special peace envoy, Mohammad Omer Daudzai, expressed hope that the war that has cost the United States about $1 trillion will end in 2019.

Washington’s special peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, is also visiting India, China, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.