A backlog at any stage of the global chain risks sparking a humanitarian collapse or violence. Friday’s pause in evacuations, for example, quickly added to the crowding in Kabul, with more than 10,000 people packed into the military side of the airport at one point early Saturday, according to a person working with the U.S. government to coordinate the evacuation. A defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said the number of evacuees at the airport grew from about 10,000 on Friday but declined to say how much larger the crowd was on Saturday.