The U.S.-Taliban peace deal charted a path for the full withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan and stated that intra-Afghan talks must begin by March 10. By that date, the deal stipulated, the Afghan government and Taliban must complete a prisoner exchange.

The Taliban has long demanded the release of 5,000 of its fighters held by the Afghan government, but officials in Kabul see the prisoners as a key piece of leverage to be used during their talks with the militants.

“Freeing Taliban prisoners is not [under] the authority of America, but the authority of the Afghan government. There has been no commitment for the release of 5,000 prisoners,” Ghani told reporters gathered inside the palace in Kabul on Sunday. Ghani said the prisoner swap could be discussed during talks with the Taliban but could not be a precondition.

The text of the U.S.-Taliban deal released by the State Department clearly said the exchange of 5,000 Taliban prisoners for 1,000 people held by the Taliban would occur “by March 10, 2020, the first day of intra-Afghan negotiations.”

What the peace deal did not mention is the future of the period of reduced violence that preceded the deal’s signing. Following the signing ceremony Saturday, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said the week-long period of reduced violence has “ended.”

Ghani, however, said Sunday that the reduction in violence would extend and eventually transform into a cease-fire.

“The reduction of violence will continue and our goal is to turn in into cease-fire,” he said. The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan “has made it clear to the Taliban that this is part of the [peace] deal,” Ghani continued. “If they back away from it, then [the Taliban is] openly violating the condition set for them.”

The U.S. military command in Kabul did not immediately respond to requests for clarification regarding the future of violence reductions.

A deepening political crisis in Kabul also had the potential to complicate the next steps after the signing of the peace deal. Ghani’s main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, called the deal signing an “historic event,” and said he hoped for the formation of “an inclusive, national and countrywide delegation to take part,” in the talks.

Abdullah has threatened to set up a parallel government after declaring the recently announced election results invalid. If these divisions persist they have the potential to undermine Ghani’s ability to form a representative team to negotiate with the Taliban.

Over the past year leading up to the signing of the peace deal, Afghanistan’s conflict has intensified resulting in record high civilian casualties. Since the U.S. invasion in 2001, the conflict has cost over $2 trillion and killed tens of thousands.

