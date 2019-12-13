The 11 dead were all from the the minivan, 10 passengers, including women and children, and the driver. The truck driver survived.

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, where roads are often in poor condition, mostly unpaved, and drivers are careless. Traffic laws are rarely enforced.

In another accident, 10 people were injured in a car pileup on Friday in northern Baghlan province. Wais Samimi, the provincial police chief, says careless driving on a frozen road caused the accident.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD