No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sadat blames Taliban insurgents who are active in Takhar province, particularly in Darqad district, where the attack took place.

In October, the Taliban launched large-scale attacks in several districts, including the provincial capital Taluqan, which were repelled by Afghan security forces.

Year-long peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban ended in September, after U.S. President Donald Trump declared a seemingly imminent deal “dead.”

