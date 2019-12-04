The provincial governor’s spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, says Nakamura is in serious condition.

Nakamura has headed the Japanese charity, Peace Medical Service, in Nangarhar since 2008. He came to Afghanistan after a Japanese colleague, Kazuya Ito, was abducted and killed.

No one immediately claimed the attack, the second in as many weeks targeting aid workers in Afghanistan. An American working for the United Nations was killed in Kabul on Nov. 24.

