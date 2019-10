Musamem says Afghan forces and local militiamen tried to prevent them, triggering the two-hour shootout in which four other civilians were also wounded.

He says fighting resumed on Monday morning but that there are no details so far on what’s happening. The area is remote and communication is difficult.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD