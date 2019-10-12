Olamzada says the policeman fled taking all weapons and ammunitions at the checkpoint with him.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s spokesman, claimed the assault and said the attacker had joined the Taliban.

Meanwhile in northern Kunduz province, Afghan intelligence services say a security operation killed three insurgents.

Afghanistan’s National Directorate for Security said three other insurgents were wounded including their group leader in the attack in Chardara district on Friday night.

