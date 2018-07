In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 photo, an Afghan national army soldier stops a car at a temporary checkpoint on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. Since the Taliban shrugged off the Afghan government’s latest offers of cease-fire and negotiations, peace seems even more elusive in this war-battered country, both for troops on the front lines and for survivors of countless insurgent attacks. Many rank-and-file Afghan troops are bitter at the dim peace prospects. (Rahmat Gul/Associated Press)

KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says a roadside bomb struck a vehicle in the western Farah province, killing five civilians, including two women and a small child.

Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor, says four others were wounded in Wednesday’s blast.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, gunmen attacked an education department building in the eastern Nangarhar province, killing two people.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said another seven people were wounded in the attack in Jalalabad, the provincial capital. He says Afghan security forces are battling the attackers.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, but both the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate are active in Nangarhar.

