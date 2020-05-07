A man carrying an AK-47 automatic rifle was arrested in the area of the power station, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he was involved in the attack, said Arian. The rocket hit the station’s outer wall.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in Kabul and its surroundings and frequently strike military and civilian targets.
