KABUL, Afghanistan — The governor of eastern Afghanistan’s Nuristan Province says a clinic that was providing medical facilities for more than 2,000 people has been burned down by insurgents.

Hafiz Abdul Qaum says the attack happened early Thursday in Kamdesh district and seven staff members were taken hostage, with five later freed.

Qaum says two doctors are still being held by the insurgents. He said all the facility’s equipment was burned.

Zakiullah Storay, head of the health deportment in the province, said the facility was important, with 20 beds for people living in the rural area.

Storay said the insurgents later freed the two remaining hostages.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.