The Sept. 28 election has been mired in controversy. Both President Ashraf Ghani and his chief executive and co-head in the current unity government, Abdullah Abdullah, were running for president.

Abdullah last week said he was withdrawing his election observers from the ballot counting process. Sadat, the commission spokesman, said vote recounts were immediately suspended after Abdullah withdrew his observers.

Sadat also said the commission is holding emergency meetings to find a way out of the impasse.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD