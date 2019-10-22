Rabani says the attack was followed by an hours-long gunbattle. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack in Kunduz.

The Taliban have a strong presence in Kunduz and are in control in several of the province’s districts.

The provincial capital, the city of Kunduz, briefly fell to the Taliban in 2015 and has come under attack several times since then. The last time, the insurgents launched another attempt to overrun the city in August but were repelled.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD