He said that the three members of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network include Anas Haqqani, Haji Mali Khan and Hafiz Rashid, and that they are being released “conditionally in exchange” for the two professors. He did not elaborate.
The two men — an American identified as Kevin King and an Australian man identified as Timothy Weekes — were abducted outside the American University in Kabul.
