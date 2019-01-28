U.S. and Taliban officials have come close to reaching agreement on a key Taliban demand for U.S. troop withdrawals, prompting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to call on the insurgents Monday to “begin serious talks” with his government and reach a “speedy peace.”

Ghani’s government has been excluded from the talks until now because the insurgents view it as an American puppet. But Ghani called U.S.-Taliban talks “part of our peace” and warned that a deal without Afghan involvement could lead to the kind of “disastrous” civil strife that followed the Soviet troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in 1989.

During six days of talks on Qatar last week, Taliban and U.S. representatives outlined but did not formally agree on a broad plan in which U.S. troops would leave the country in exchange for the insurgents pledging to ensure that Afghan territory would not be used by them or other Islamist militant groups to harm American interests.

[U.S.-Taliban talks appear closer to pact after marathon negotiations in Qatar]

The U.S. talks with the Taliban are aimed at ending more than 17 years of American involvement in Afghanistan’s four decades of almost continuous warfare.

Ghani assured Afghans that he would accept no deal that undermines their rights and the nation’s unity.

He made the remarks in a televised speech after U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad told the New York Times that U.S. and Taliban officials have agreed in principle on the framework of a peace agreement. Under the tentative accord, the Taliban would guarantee that Afghan territory would not be used as a platform for terrorism, the Times reported. In return for a cease-fire and Taliban talks with the Afghan government, the deal could lead to a full pullout of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Khalilzad said, according to the paper.

Ghani, who met with Khalilzad late Sunday in Kabul, told Afghans in his speech Monday that no agreements would be concluded without the government’s full participation.

“Our commitment is to provide peace and to prevent any possible disaster,”Ghani said. “There are values that are not disputable, such as national unity, national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He called on the Taliban to “accept the call of the people” and begin “serious talks” with his government, despite the insurgents’ renewed insistence on no direct talks until an agreement is reached on the “withdrawal of foreign forces” from Afghanistan.

[Trump wanted a big Afghanistan troop cut. New U.S. military plans fall short.]

Khalilzad, President Trump’s special envoy for Afghan peace, flew to Kabul on Sunday from Doha, the Qatari capital, to report on his talks with Taliban representatives.

Khalilzad said Saturday in a series of tweets that the latest talks had been “more productive” than in the past and had made “significant progress on vital issues,” but he said there were still “a number of issues to work out.” He said that “nothing is agreed until every thing is agreed, and every thing must include intra-Afghan dialogue and comprehensive ceasefire.”

Taliban officials, for their part, issued a statement late Saturday saying that progress had been made but that further talks were needed to deal with “unsolved matters.” The statement added pointedly that Taliban policy was made “very clear” during the talks: “Until the issue of withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan is agreed upon, progress in other issues is impossible.”

