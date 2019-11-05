The dialogue is a separate process from the U.S.-Taliban talks that collapsed in September.
Tuesday’s Afghan statement says Ghani and Wang underscored the Afghan government and people’s role in the peace process.
Ghani insists his government must lead any dialogue with the Taliban, though the insurgents refuse to talk to government representatives. The future of his office is also uncertain as Afghanistan awaits the long overdue results of September presidential elections.
