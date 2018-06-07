The Afghan army chief of staff, Gen. Sharif Yaftali, speaks during a news conference in Kabul on June 7, 2018, as the government announced a week-long cease-fire with the Taliban for Eid, the holiday that caps off Ramadan. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday announced a unilateral, week-long cease-fire with the Taliban, underscoring the desire of the Afghan government and its backers for a political end to the conflict.

Speaking in a televised address, Ghani said that local forces would halt offensive operations against the insurgent group beginning June 12. It was the first time an Afghan leader has declared a cease-fire with the Taliban since the current war began in 2001.

The Taliban had no immediate public response to Ghani's cease-fire announcement.

“This cease-fire is an opportunity for Taliban to reflect on the fact that their violent campaign is not winning them hearts and minds but further alienating the Afghan people from their cause,” Ghani said in what appeared to be a recorded message. “With the cease-fire announcement, we epitomize the strength of the Afghan government and the will of the people to achieve a peaceful resolution to the Afghan conflict.”

Afghan forces will continue to attack the local branch of the Islamic State and other hard-line militant groups, Ghani said. A government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the government would extend the period of the truce if the Taliban abides by its terms.

The announcement follows an unprecedented religious ruling, or fatwa, from a gathering of Afghan clerics this week declaring the insurgency illegitimate and proclaiming that suicide bombings, a frequent tactic of the Taliban, the Islamic State and other militants, are forbidden by Islam.



Afghan burqa-clad women receive aid from a charity during the holy month of Ramadan in Herat province on June 7, 2018. (Hoshang Hashimi/AFP/Getty Images)

Ghani is seeking to build momentum around a new peace initiative he unveiled earlier this year. Acknowledging the staying power of the Taliban after 17 years of war, the president wants to open peace discussions with leaders of the movement and show his government's flexibility in accommodating some Taliban demands.

In February, he officially recognized the Taliban as a political actor and proposed a constitutional review as part of a process that could also include cease-fires and other confidence-building measures.

But the Taliban has consistently rejected talks with the Afghan government, reiterating in a letter to the American people in February its openness to negotiations with the United States instead.

Despite years of military pressure and, more recently, an expanded air campaign by the United States, the Taliban remains strong across Afghanistan and continues to inflict significant losses on the Afghan military.

In a sign of the challenge Ghani will face in using a hoped-for political process to bring peace to Afghanistan, a suicide bomber attacked the religious scholars’ gathering on Monday and killed 14 people. The local branch of the Islamic State, which is not included in the cease-fire announcement, claimed responsibility for that attack.

The United Nations office in Kabul welcomed Ghani’s announcement. “There is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan,” it said.

A spokesman for the Defense Ministry said the Afghan military would be on an “active defensive status” when the truce begins and that he hoped for a positive response. “Otherwise, Afghanistan's security forces are prepared to foil any threat and defend citizens,” said the spokesman, Mohammed Radmanesh.

The U.S. military, which has about 15,000 troops in Afghanistan in a dual mission to support local forces against the Taliban and to conduct unilateral operations against the Islamic State and other transnational groups, said it would abide by the terms of the truce.

“We will adhere to the wishes of Afghanistan for the country to enjoy a peaceful end to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, and support the search for an end to the conflict,” Gen. John Nicholson, who commands U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

Even as U.S. officials express a desire for a political end to the war, it remains uncertain whether the Trump administration will devote significant resources to kindling a peace process with the Taliban.

The Obama administration held on-again, off-again talks with Taliban representatives as President Barack Obama oversaw a surge of U.S. troops, and U.S. diplomats have continued contacts with the group since then. But the effort has suffered from a lack of specialized personnel and a diplomatic focus on other initiatives such as talks with North Korea. The administration has not said whether it would be willing to withdraw military forces from Afghanistan, a key Taliban demand.

As interest in a possible peace process grows, several dozen Afghan civilians are continuing a “peace caravan” march from Helmand province, a Taliban stronghold, toward Kabul in support of negotiations.

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news