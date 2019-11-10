Ghani has not so far withdrawn his observers from the recounting process, but other candidates have expressed frustration with the recounting process.

Polling was held on Sept. 28, but the announcement of results repeatedly postponed after accusations of misconduct and technical issues with counting ballots.

Preliminary election results are expected on Nov. 14.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD