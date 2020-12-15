Another explosion Tuesday afternoon in central Afghanistan killed the deputy head of Ghor’s provincial council, Abdul Rahman Atshan. Also Tuesday a police officer was shot dead and another wounded in eastern Kabul.

No group has claimed responsibility for any of the attacks.

“This terrorist act is a war crime and a crime against humanity,” Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry said of Mohebi’s killing in statement sent to media.

Targeted killings have steadily risen in Afghanistan since the signing of a deal between the Taliban and the United States in February calling for the full withdrawal of U.S. troops. And the attacks have continued despite months of peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Those talks were paused Monday, both the Taliban and government said in separate statements.

“Tragically, the war continues. The need for political settlement, reduction in violence, and a ceasefire remain urgent,” the U.S. peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, said in a tweet after the Taliban and the government announced the recess.

President Ashraf Ghani called on the Taliban to move the next phase of the talks to Afghanistan from Doha. The “Afghan government is ready to negotiate with [the Taliban] wherever in Afghanistan they want,” he said in a cabinet meeting Monday.

Violence is also escalating outside of urban areas. Clashes between Taliban fighters and government forces are ongoing in rural parts of southern Afghanistan and elsewhere. The Defense Ministry said its forces have killed dozens of Taliban fighters in Kandahar and Ghazni over the past two days.

Nearly all targeted killings have gone unclaimed, but they have spread fear in urban areas across the country and undermined faith in the Afghan government's ability to keep its citizens safe.