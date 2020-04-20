The outbreak at the heart of Afghan political power comes as transmission of the virus is escalating in the country. Testing in Afghanistan remains low, but health officials say they expect to see a spike in confirmed cases in the next two weeks.

“Since we have community circulation of the virus, nobody is safe in Afghanistan, whether they work for government entities or not,” said Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for the Afghan health ministry. Mayar said he could not comment on the reports of a coronavirus outbreak in the palace, but he said more Afghans need to abide by social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

Current government models estimate that more than 25 million of the country’s 36.6 million people could be infected by coronavirus if social distancing guidelines were not respected, Mayar said. Under that model, he said, more than 100,000 people in the country would be killed by the disease.

AD

AD

Afghanistan’s highly fortified presidential palace in central Kabul is a sprawling complex that takes up several city blocks where hundreds of people, considered essential workers, still show up each day. In March, the compound was also the site of Ghani’s inauguration, which was attended by thousands of guests from around the country.

Afghanistan has confirmed more than 1,000 coronavirus cases as of Monday, up from around 600 a week ago, according to the health ministry. More than 30 people in Afghanistan have died of covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Lockdowns continue in a number of Afghan cities, and public and commercial transport between provinces has been halted.

But because of low testing Afghan officials say the true number of cases in the country is certainly higher. With United Nations assistance, there are now eight laboratories nationwide that can analyze coronavirus tests, but limited lab capacity and equipment have forced some labs to temporarily halt testing.

AD

AD

Afghanistan has the capacity to test 500 to 700 people a day with the goal of increasing capacity to test 2,000 people a day in the coming weeks.

The infections in the palace can be traced to “an official document delivered to the Presidential Palace in Kabul,” according to a Reuters report that cited an anonymous health ministry official. The news agency reported at least 20 people in the palace tested positive for coronavirus.

Afghanistan, racked by decades of conflict, is particularly vulnerable to outbreaks of disease. More than half the population lives below the poverty line, and it is one of three countries in the world where polio remains endemic.

AD

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the United Nations called for a humanitarian cease-fire in Afghanistan to facilitate the delivery of medical aid. The Taliban said it is willing to cease attacks if there are large outbreaks in territory it controls, but violence in Afghanistan has spiked in recent weeks as the start of talks between the Taliban and the government are repeatedly delayed.

AD