Relatives pray near to the dead bodies of civilians after Wednesday’s deadly suicide bombing that targeted a training class in a private building in the Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-i Barcha, in western Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Rahmat Gul/Associated Press)

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Afghan authorities have revised the death toll from the previous day’s horrific suicide bombing in a Shite area of Kabul to 34 killed, not 48.

Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh said on Thursday that 56 people were also wounded in the bombing in the neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi when the bomber walked into a building where high school graduates were preparing for university entrance exams and blew himself up.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but officials blame the Islamic State group, which has targeted Shiites in the past.

The city’s hospitals were overwhelmed in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s bombing as officials collected data on the casualties, leading to the confusion and the wrong toll.

Funeral prayers were to be held later Thursday for the dead.

