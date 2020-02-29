Separate from the provision for a full withdrawal, the signing of the deal will begin an initial draw down to 8,600 U.S. troops upon President Trump’s orders, expected any time. The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller said several times that he is prepared for such orders as he traveled across Afghanistan to visit soldiers this week. Current U.S. troop levels are at around 12,000 in Afghanistan.

In exchange, the deal stipulates that the Taliban will pledge to enter into talks with the Afghan government and not to harbor terrorist groups intent on attacking the West.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Doha, Qatar, to witness the signing. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper is in Kabul for a ceremony there with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The deal has been a critical foreign policy goal for Trump, who campaigned on ending the war.

In a statement Friday, Trump called the deal “a powerful path forward to end the war in Afghanistan and bring our troops home.” But the president has faced fierce criticism from the Afghan government as well as from fellow Republicans at home.

Afghan officials have repeatedly criticized the United States for excluding them from talks with the Taliban. Any significant withdrawal of U.S. forces from the country is expected to place increased pressure on Afghan government forces whose casualty rates continue to rise.

On Thursday, a group of Republican lawmakers issued a letter warning that the Taliban have “a history of extracting concessions in exchange for false assurances.” The letter continued, “a full-scale U.S. withdrawal would “allow terrorist groups in Afghanistan to grow stronger and establish safe havens from which to plot attacks against us.”

Trump’s Friday statement also said “ultimately it will be up to the people of Afghanistan to work out their future. We, therefore, urge the Afghan people to seize this opportunity for peace and a new future for their country.”

Once the deal is signed, the Afghan government must assemble a strong and inclusive negotiating team to enter into talks with the Taliban. However, the announcement of disputed election results earlier this month has left the government in Kabul deeply divided and has the potential to undermine Ghani’s mandate.

An unofficial Afghan government delegation tried to meet Taliban officials in Doha Friday, but the Taliban declined the meeting. Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, said “We have neither invited nor will meet the delegation,” according to Radio Mashaal.

Another potential obstacle after the deal’s signing is a planned prisoner exchange. The Taliban is demanding the Afghan government agree to an exchange over the first 10 days of March. But the government has insisted that such an exchange would only occur after inter-Afghan talks are complete.

The Taliban has provided U.S. negotiators a list of 5,000 Taliban prisoners currently held in detention by the Afghan government. And the militants announced 1,000 members of the Afghan security forces in Taliban captivity would be released in exchange.

U.S. and Taliban negotiators were close to signing a peace deal not long ago. In September, a draft deal had been agreed upon and a signing appeared imminent, but the effort was scuttled by Trump, citing a Taliban attack that killed a U.S. soldier.

Since then, chief U.S. negotiator, envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, sought confidence-building measures to bring both sides back to the table. In November, the Taliban released two Western hostages in exchange for the release of senior militants linked to the Taliban by the Afghan government. And over the last week both sides reduced violence nationwide in an effort to demonstrate command and control.

It is unclear if this reduction in violence will hold in the weeks moving forward as Afghan government officials and the Taliban sit down for talks. The Afghan government initially demanded a cease-fire before agreeing to begin talks with the Taliban, now it is likely that a cease-fire will be one of the first issues addressed once the two sides meet.

As peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban gained momentum last year, violence in Afghanistan intensified. The United Nations annual report released this month said that in 2019 3,403 civilians were killed and 6,989 injured.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has documented more than 100,000 civilian casualties since the organization began their tally in 2009.

