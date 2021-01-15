But violence is increasing in many parts of Afghanistan, and peace talks in Qatar have made little progress since they were launched in September.

Both Democrat and Republican lawmakers opposed the drawdown to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, and forbid the Pentagon from using money in this year’s or last year’s budget to carry out the reduction. Congress included a provision on the matter in the National Defense Authorization Act passed earlier this month.

The provision stated the Trump administration could only access the funds by either submitting an assessment of what effect the reduction in forces would have on the ongoing counterterrorism mission, or by submitting a waiver with a written explanation that the move is important to U.S. national security interests.

The Pentagon statement Friday did not mention an assessment or waiver that would allow the reduction to be carried out despite the Congressional prohibition.

Opposition to the drawdown centered on concerns over counterterrorism and the U.S.-Taliban deal reached last year. Some lawmakers said it was unclear if 2,500 troops would be enough to carryout effective counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan. Others said the troop cuts could violate the deal with the Taliban, which stated U.S. troop reductions would be conditions based.

The central condition of the deal was a call for the Taliban to break ties with international terrorist groups including al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. Afghan and United Nations officials have reported that the Taliban maintain ties to al-Qaeda. The special U.S. envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, said the Taliban still has “work to do before they satisfy their commitments.”

“With a force of 2,500, commanders have what they need to keep America, our people and our interests safe,” Miller said in the Pentagon statement Friday, adding that “future drawdowns remain conditions-based.”

