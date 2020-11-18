Some of the Afghans killed by 25 Australian soldiers were “adolescent men,” he said. None of the killings took place during the heat of battle.

The abuses, between 2006 and 2013, were disclosed in a heavily redacted report by the army’s inspector general released on Thursday after a four-year investigation.

The allegations were greeted with shock in Australia, which joined the U.S.-led campaign in Afghanistan shortly after the terrorist attacks in the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

The SAS, which is equivalent to the U.S. Army’s Delta Force, is the most prestigious unit of the Australian Army.

Military investigators found that a small but influential group of its soldiers consciously put aside the rules of war and adopted a “self-centered warrior culture” that led to prisoners being killed and radios and weapons planted on their dead bodies. Those who opposed these soldiers were intimidated into silence, which prevented reports from reaching commanders.

“The report notes that the distorted culture was embraced and amplified by some experienced, charismatic and influential non-commissioned officers and their proteges who sought to fuse military excellence with ego, elitism and entitlement,” Gen. Campbell said at a news conference in the capital, Canberra.

“We are a nation that stands up when something goes wrong and deals with it, and that’s what I intend to be part of.”

Gen. Campbell was in charge of Australian forces in the Middle East during part of the time the abuses took place. The actions came to light when some soldiers told journalists stories of alleged war crimes, which were initially greeted with skepticism by some experts.

A special unit has been established by the government to amass evidence and prosecute the soldiers, some of whom still work in the army. The families of Afghan victims will be offered compensation, Gen. Campbell said.