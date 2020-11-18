Some of the Afghan victims were “adolescent men,” he said.
The behavior, which took place between 2006 and 2013, was disclosed in a heavily redacted report by the army’s inspector-general released on Thursday after a four-year investigation.
“The report notes that the distorted culture that was embraced and amplified by some experienced, charismatic and influential noncommissioned officers and their proteges who sought to fuse military excellence with ego, elitism and entitlement,” Gen. Campbell said at a news conference in Canberra.
“We are a nation that stands up when something goes wrong and deals with it, and that’s what I intend to be part of.”
Gen. Campbell was in charge of Australian forces in the Middle East during part of the time the abuses took place, which came to light when some soldiers told journalists stories of alleged war crimes.
A special unit has been established by the government to amass evidence and prosecute the soldiers, some of whom still work in the army. The families of Afghans will be offered compensation, Gen. Campbell said.
An SAS unit, the 2nd squadron, will be abolished and its name retired, Gen. Campbell said.