That increase was steeper when it came to civilian casualties caused by Afghan government operations. Those operations caused 172 civilian casualties, 38 percent more than the previous year. Taliban attacks caused 208 civilian casualties, 25 percent more than in April 2019. The report did not break down the numbers of dead and injured.

AD

AD

The Taliban rejected the United Nations report, tweeting that it was based on “propaganda.”

Afghanistan’s National Security Council said in a statement: “We note the provisional report by UNAMA and underscore that Government’s findings from the field demonstrate that the Taliban and their aligned terrorist groups are responsible for the vast majority of the civilian casualties in Afghanistan.”

The council added: “These heinous attacks occurred after the U.S.-Taliban deal in Doha and the Taliban’s commitment to decrease violence, because the Taliban see terrorism as the only path.”

Violence in Afghanistan is increasing as negotiations between the government and Taliban remain stalled, the key snag being a controversial prisoner swap. Afghan commanders on the ground have reported an increase in Taliban attacks aimed at applying pressure to the Afghan government to release more prisoners.

AD

AD

The uptick in violence has also escalated tensions between U.S. and Taliban officials in recent weeks, with each side accusing the other of violating the peace agreement. The U.S. military command in Kabul claims the peace deal included an oral agreement to reduce violence by 80 percent, and Taliban officials claim that U.S. airstrikes in defense of Afghan forces are violating the deal.

While U.S. officials were careful to note that the peace deal signed with the Taliban was not expected to reduce violence to zero, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said in March he expected the period of reduced violence that preceded the deal’s signing to continue and for violence to “taper off” further.

Overnight and into Tuesday morning, Taliban fighters launched a fierce assault on the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan. The Afghan Defense Ministry said 40 Taliban fighters were killed in the clashes and that the Afghan air force carried out airstrikes. Local officials said the number of civilian casualties is not yet clear. A defense official said U.S. forces have “not conducted any defensive strikes in support of Afghan forces in Kunduz in the last 24 hours.”

AD

AD

The city is expected to be a key barometer of the ability of Afghan forces to defend territory with less U.S. support. Over the past five years, Kunduz has repeatedly been overrun by Taliban fighters, who were only repelled by intense U.S. air support of Afghan ground forces.

Afghanistan saw periods of record high civilian casualties in 2019 as peace talks gained traction and both sides sought to translate battlefield victories into negotiating-table leverage. More than 3,400 civilians were killed in 2019 and nearly 7,000 injured, according to the United Nations.