

Afghan voters go through security check as they arrive at a polling station during the presidential elections, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Sept. 28. (Ghulamullah Habibi/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Afghanistan’s fourth presidential election is underway, a vote that many fear will be marred by violence and fraud. At thousands of polling centers across the country Saturday, Afghans lined up and cast ballots under heavy security.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani cast his vote at a fortified Kabul high school near the presidential palace, saying “we are waiting for the decision of the people as to whether they will give us the authority... to bring peace on the basis of the Afghan people’s demand.”

The presidential vote is seen by the Afghan government as a key step toward beginning peace talks with the Taliban amid a spike in violence. The conflict in Afghanistan is at a bloody stalemate and American efforts at negotiating a peace deal unexpectedly collapsed earlier this month.

The Taliban have repeatedly threatened to attack the polls in what the group calls an “illegitimate” election and since campaigning began last month, at least 55 people have died in Taliban attacks on election events and candidates’ offices

The government has responded by deploying tens of thousands more security forces across the country. Polling stations in both urban and remote areas of the country are wrapped in multiple checkpoints and key roads have been shut to automobile traffic.

In southwest Kabul at the Nabi Akram mosque, one of the women searching female voters who gave her name as Sajaya, 18, said she worried about Taliban attacks, but she was “very optimistic” about the election and hoped the vote would reopen talks with the insurgents.

When asked about fraud, she said, “all of the people hate cheating and the people will make sure that it doesn’t happen.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he expects the conduct of the Afghan government during the election to be “beyond reproach to ensure the legitimacy of the outcome,” according to a statement Thursday. Fraud has been endemic in past Afghan elections and allegations of ballot stuffing nearly triggered widespread violence during the fallout from presidential elections in 2014.

Mahmad Amin, 74, a truck driver said he has heard rumors of massive fraud, but was casting his ballot in Kabul regardless. “I am voting today because I believe it is my duty. It will help determine my fate and the fate of the nation” he said.

The Taliban issued an “ultimatum” just days before the vote, calling on all Afghans to “stay away from polling stations on Election Day and not throw themselves into danger.” The statement added “in case of any problems or casualties arise, all responsibility shall befall the participants of this American process themselves.”

Ghani is seeking a second five year term and his main challenger is the government’s chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah, a longtime rival. Ghani’s supporters applaud his efforts to stamp out corruption and his support of Afghan peace talks with the Taliban, but his detractors blame him for deteriorating security and widespread joblessness.

The number of registered voters is about 9.6 million, but many observers say they expect turnout to be extremely low because of fear of attacks as well as lack of enthusiasm and expectations of fraud.

While official results are not expected until October, campaigns have staff in polling stations across the country conducting unofficial tallies that they are expected to release late Saturday. According to the Afghan constitution, a presidential candidate needs more than 50 percent of the vote to be declared the winner.

Sayed Salahuddin and Sharif Hassan contributed to this report.

