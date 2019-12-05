One post carries a drawing of the 73-year-old physician who had been in Afghanistan since 2008, taking the lead in water projects in rural areas. His services to the people earned him the nickname ‘’Uncle Murad.”

The words beneath the drawing read: “Sorry we couldn’t save you Nakamura.”

The Taliban issued a statement soon after the shooting denying responsibility for the attack. Police say their investigation is still looking for those behind the attack.

