A man walks past a U.S. fashion apparel store with a bench shaped like a bomb with a U.S. flag in Beijing Monday, May 6, 2019. (Ng Han Guan/AP)

President Trump is, according to the Chinese Internet, Thanos, the Marvel supervillain who can wipe out half of the universe with a snap of his fingers. But in Trump’s case, it’s the Chinese stock market he destroyed with his threats to raise tariffs if Beijing doesn’t bend to his demands on trade.

The apocalypse-themed “Avengers: Endgame” movie is breaking box office records in both China and the United States and is clearly influencing reactions to the latest phase of the long-running U.S.-China trade war.

“Move my fingers, wipe out half of Chinese investors,” said one popular meme circulating on Chinese social media Monday, showing Trump with one real hand and one jewel-encrusted metal hand like the movie villain. “Trump led to global panic with his Thanos-like presence,” said a post on Weibo, showing Trump in full bad-guy suit.

The Chinese stock markets had their sharpest fall in more than three years Monday, with the Shanghai Composite Index losing 5.58 percent and the Shenzhen Component Index closing down 7.56 percent. The tightly-controlled Chinese currency dropped to a four-month low after Trump’s surprise tweets.

“Go have a look at the Chinese stock market, I smashed it,” read another popular comment on Chinese social media, this one showing Trump in normal attire and with a smug look on his face.

Investors were taken by surprise after both sides had signaled that they were close to reaching a deal to end their protracted trade war.

American trade negotiators were in Beijing last week for talks that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin described as “productive,” and a Chinese delegation is due in Washington on Wednesday.

Then Trump, who prides himself on being a master dealmaker, took to Twitter on Sunday threatening to increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent on Friday, and levy a new 25 percent fee on the remaining $325 billion of Chinese “untaxed” imports “shortly.’’

Trump doubled down on his threat early Monday morning Washington time. “The United States has been losing, for many years, 600 to 800 Billion Dollars a year on Trade,” he tweeted. “With China we lose 500 Billion Dollars. Sorry, we’re not going to be doing that anymore!”

The president’s sudden combative tone — which came after his predictions last month of a “monumental” and “epic” deal — sparked speculation that President Xi Jinping might call off this week’s talks.

But a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday that the Chinese delegation was set to travel as scheduled. “The Chinese team is preparing to travel to the U.S. for the trade talks,” Geng Shuang told reporters, saying that Trump had made many similar threats before.

“China’s position is always clear-cut and U.S. knows that,” he said, describing recent rounds as making “positive progress.”

“We hope the U.S. and China will work together to reach a mutually beneficial treaty on the basis of mutual respect. This is not only in the interest of China but also the interest of the U.S., as well as the aspiration of international community,” he said.

However, Geng did not specifically answer whether Liu He, the vice premier who has led the Chinese negotiating team, would travel to Washington or whether lower-level officials would go.



