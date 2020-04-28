The first sign of trouble came on March 9, when a participant from Brunei was reported to be infected. A few days later, a Malaysian participant tested positive. By March 17, cases linked to the religious celebration had become Malaysia’s largest cluster, and now account for 40 percent of its total of almost 6,000 cases. Some of the 1,500 foreign attendees carried the virus home to Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam.

With the holy month of Ramadan underway, this year’s religious festivities are unlike any in memory. It’s a time when Muslims usually come together to break their dawn-to-sunset fast with family and friends, and for nightly prayers at mosques. But such activities now pose a risk of virus transmission.

Two weeks after the Kuala Lumpur event, about 9,000 Muslims gathered in South Sulawesi, Indonesia, as part of another tabligh chapter — until authorities shut it down. Attendees spread the virus to neighboring countries, including Malaysia and Thailand.

“Ramadan is a very high-risk event,” said Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia. “The infections from the tabligh gathering in South Sulawesi spread to many different islands. Then you have all these small clusters around the country that can become a big fire engulfing the whole country.”

Indonesia, the largest Muslim-majority nation, recently banned people from traveling back to their hometowns in an exodus that traditionally happens at the end of Ramadan for the Eid-al-Fitr holiday. Yet it has not imposed a national lockdown, and social-distancing measures vary between provinces.

“It’s going to be very difficult to keep the people from going to the mosque every night,” or dropping by a relative’s house to break fast together, said Riono. Indonesia has more than 9,000 coronavirus cases and 700 deaths.

In Malaysia, the government has extended restrictions on movement until at least May 12 — midway through Ramadan. The country has closed its borders, banned events and gatherings, shut schools and houses of worship, and allowed only essential businesses to operate. Most people can only travel for necessities — exceptions require police approval — within six miles of their home, with one person allowed in each car.

“We have leaders who decided to be brave and initiated the lockdown relatively early in comparison with other countries, once we knew we had made a mistake,” said Nirmala Bhoo Pathy, an epidemiologist at the University of Malaysia. The health ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

The Islamic affairs minister, Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, has advised Muslims to order food and have it delivered to friends and relatives instead of visiting them at home. Officials have also halted the food bazaars that normally pop up across the country, and established a fund for mosques and prayer houses to distribute food to the needy.

“We should welcome Ramadan with the new normal,” Zulkifli said on the eve of the holy month.

As the world battles the pandemic, the Kuala Lumpur mosque gathering highlights how a localized hotspot can quickly become a wider outbreak.

Attendees have reportedly said that precautions against the coronavirus were not observed, and that people prayed closely together and shared food. Efforts by The Washington Post to reach a representative for the organizers were not successful, but people familiar with the group said it had declined to speak to the media.

By late March, the mosque cluster had spread to five generations as family members infected neighbors, their neighbors infected their friends, and so on. Participants in the gathering also had visited Islamic schools, contributing to new subclusters of infections among students and teachers.

In early April, Malaysian officials said there remained some 3,000 tabligh participants yet to be screened — in part because some had gone abroad. One of the organizers, Abdullah Cheong, publicly disputed this figure, citing discrepancies in earlier estimates. Cheong declined to comment further about the gathering when contacted by The Washington Post.

Khairi Akhbar, a 41-year-old Malaysian who took part in the gathering, learned in March that he was asymptomatic. After being admitted to the hospital for 18 days and self-quarantined for another 14, he was looking forward to spending Ramadan at home with his wife and kids — though he worries for his mother, who lives alone in another state.

“We believe that Allah is the doer of all things, so even if the current situation means that we cannot perform our normal prayers in the mosque, there must be something that he wants us to learn,” he said. “I believe we can achieve the same purpose of Ramadan staying in our homes, but I definitely miss breaking fast together at the mosque and doing prayers at night.”

To deter people from contravening stay-home orders, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said police would increase roadblocks around the country. Eleven temporary prisons have been set up to house violators, he said. Since March 18, more than 19,000 have been arrested — some since released, others fined or imprisoned.

The clampdown appears to be having an effect. In recent days, Malaysia has registered daily cases in the double-digits — down from a high of more than 200 in early April. Malaysia’s director-general of health, Noor Hisham Abdullah, recently said the country is in “the recovery phase.”

“But it’s not impossible to have an exponential surge if we let our guard down,” he added.

Rahmah Ghazali, a 36-year-old freelance journalist who is normally based in Britain, said her family could still mark Ramadan together, but have had to modify their plans. She’s been living with her husband and two sisters in her parents’ house in Kajang, near Kuala Lumpur, with their domestic helper and their seven grandchildren.