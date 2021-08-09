The Alibaba employee, who is married, said that her night on July 27 started when she arrived at her business meeting and her boss told clients, “See how good I treat you all, I’ve brought you a beautiful woman.” She was pressured to drink despite protests and molested by a client when she was heavily intoxicated, she said. Her male supervisor witnessed this happening, but did not intervene. When she woke up the next day in her hotel room, she couldn’t find her underwear and had vague memories of being frozen on her bed, feeling the pressure of another body on top of her, kissing and touching her. Police helped her review security footage, which showed her boss entering and exiting her room several times throughout the night, she said.