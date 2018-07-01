Rescue workers inspect the scene of the suicide bombing in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on July 1, 2018. (Ghulamullah Habibi/Epa-Efe/Rex/Shutterstock)

A suicide attack outside a building where President Ashraf Ghani was meeting with locals in eastern Afghanistan killed nearly 20 people on Sunday, officials said.

Most of the victims were members of the Sikh and Hindu minority groups who were on their way to the meeting, being held in the Nangahar governor’s compound in the heart of the province’s capital, residents said.

Jalalabad, the provincial capital, lies near the border with Pakistan.

“We have received 19 bodies and 20 wounded,” Najibullah Kamawal, the head of Nangahar public health department, said by phone.

It was unclear whether the attack was aimed at Ghani’s visit. No group immediately asserted responsibility for it. Both Taliban insurgents and affiliates of the Islamic State militant group are active in the province.

Ghani was visiting Nangahar to inaugurate a hospital complex and, earlier in the day, had urged security officials to take immediate steps to suppress insurgents in the province.

