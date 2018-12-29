Plumes rise from Mount Anak Krakatau as it erupts in the Java Strait, Indonesia on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. A deadly tsunami followed an eruption and apparent undersea landslide on the volcano, gushing ashore without warning during a busy holiday weekend. (Nurul Hidayat/Bisnis Indonesia via AP) (Associated Press)

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Scientists say Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano island, which erupted and collapsed a week ago triggering a deadly tsunami, is now only about a quarter of its pre-eruption size.

Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation says Anak Krakatau now has a volume of 40-70 million cubic meters and lost 150-180 million cubic meters of volume since the Dec. 22 eruption and tsunami.

The analysis shows the scale of the island’s collapse, shedding light on the power of the tsunami that affected more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) of coastline in Sumatra and Java. More than 420 people died.

The center says the crater peak was 110 meters (360 feet) high as of Friday compared with 338 meters (1,108 feet) in September.

