The demonstrators were angered that the English-language paper had reported that the London Bridge attacker was of “Pakistani origin”.

The protest was condemned by Pakistani rights groups and members of civil society advocating for the rights of journalists.

In a statement, the Committee to Protect Journalists urged Pakistan to prevent protests against the newspaper from turning violent and investigate the death threats to its staffers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD